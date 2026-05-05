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Dentsply Sirona Swings To Loss In Q1 Hurt By Higher Costs

May 05, 2026 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dental equipment maker Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) on Tuesday posted a loss for the first quarter, hurt largely by higher costs and margin pressure.

The company reported a net loss of $10 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $20 million, or $0.10 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per share declined to $0.27 from $0.44 last year.

Revenue was $880 million, relatively flat compared with $879 million a year ago.

Gross margin decreased to 48.5% from 53.0%, reflecting higher costs and ongoing transformation-related expenses.

Looking forward, the company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting net sales between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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