DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock May Gain on the Launch of Primescan 2

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY recently introduced a new, versatile and innovative intraoral scanner, Primescan 2. The new wireless scanner, powered by the DS Core cloud platform, is cloud-native and can scan on any Internet-connected mobile or desktop device without the need for a dedicated computer.

Compared to Primescan AC and Primescan Connect, Primescan 2 is likely to help medical practitioners expand their treatment offerings, save time in daily workflows, and deliver enhanced care and comfort to their patients. The new intraoral scanner is an excellent way to start a broad range of treatments and reliably delivers highly accurate scan data for great patient outcomes. Primescan 2 creates excellent conditions for patient communication and treatment acceptance, especially for more complex cases like implant treatments.

With the launch of the new Primescan 2, XRAY is likely to generate additional revenues, thus adding to its top-line growth.

More on the XRAY’s Primescan Features

Primescan 2 is based on the patented scanning technology of Primescan, which combines the speed, accuracy, and ease of use of the original scanner with new cloud-native capabilities made possible through direct integration with DS Core. As a cloud-native intraoral scanner, Primescan 2 allows dental professionals to scan anytime, anywhere including visits to hospitals, partner practices, or labs using any laptop, computer, tablet, or other Internet-connected device at hand.

Due to the automatic processing and storage of the scan data on DS Core, patient consultations, lab orders, and treatment planning may be conducted independently on any accessible Internet-connected device. DS Core's user-friendly and intuitive scanning workflow allows dental professionals to easily perform tasks within the practice team, enabling them to confidently progress together in the new era of digital patient care.

After the scan is over, the scanning device is ready to be used on the next patient right away. Software upgrades are not required because it is already operational upon DS Core login, and it is possible to share data with labs, partners, and patients through DS Core.

To improve patient comfort during intraoral scanning, the size and external shape of the scanner tip have been modified with Primescan 2. This facilitates dental professionals to scan hard-to-reach distal surfaces, like molars. Single-use closed sleeves are included with the scanner to provide optimal scan performance, hygienic practices, and ease of use.

Additionally, Primescan 2 features a tapping sensor for ergonomic and hygienic use. With a single tap of the finger, users can change catalogs, initiate and stop the scanning process, and transition between 3D and 2D photos.

Favorable Industry Prospects for XRAY

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global intraoral scanners market size is estimated at $710.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach more than $804.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.51%.

Given the market potential, XRAY’s new Primescan 2 is likely to have a strong demand for its versatility and enhanced accuracy and provide a boost to XRAY’s business.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of XRAY have plunged 29.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.7%. The S&P 500 has gained 15.4% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



