Dentsply Sirona: First-ever Dental Dedicated MRI System Validated In Trial, Cleared By FDA

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) and Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) announced that the dental-dedicated ddMRI system - MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition - has received FDA clearance. The companies said this follows the completion of a clinical trial validating the system's significant potential across multiple dental specialties.

Dentsply Sirona stated that the clinical highlights from the trial demonstrated MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition's ability to differentiate active inflammation from healthy and scar tissue, enable non-invasive assessment of tooth pulp vitality to support chairside testing and observations and enables the visualization of teeth and their position in relation to neighboring teeth as well as the nerves.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Dentsply Sirona shares are down 1.02 percent to $12.61.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

