Markets

Dentsply Sirona: First-ever Dental Dedicated MRI System Validated In Trial, Cleared By FDA

March 09, 2026 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) and Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) announced that the dental-dedicated ddMRI system - MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition - has received FDA clearance. The companies said this follows the completion of a clinical trial validating the system's significant potential across multiple dental specialties.

Dentsply Sirona stated that the clinical highlights from the trial demonstrated MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition's ability to differentiate active inflammation from healthy and scar tissue, enable non-invasive assessment of tooth pulp vitality to support chairside testing and observations and enables the visualization of teeth and their position in relation to neighboring teeth as well as the nerves.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Dentsply Sirona shares are down 1.02 percent to $12.61.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.