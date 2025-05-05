Denny's Corp. Reveals Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Denny's Corp. (DENN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.33 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $4.69 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $111.637 million from $109.974 million last year.

Denny's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.33 Mln. vs. $4.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $111.637 Mln vs. $109.974 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.