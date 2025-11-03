Denny's Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Denny's Corp. (DENN) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.43 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $14.78 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Denny's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $13.20 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $342.54 million from $337.66 million last year.

Denny's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.43 Mln. vs. $14.78 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $342.54 Mln vs. $337.66 Mln last year.

