Denmark-Based Company Builds 9.0 Earthquake-Resistant 3D Printed Home In Guatemala

A Denmark-based 3D printing company has pioneered Guatemala's first 3D-printed, earthquake-resistant house. The structure, which is 527 square feet, was built to withstand earthquakes up to 9.0 in magnitude. It features several unique innovations, including a palm-tree leaf roof and 9-foot ceilings.

This is the latest salvo in an intense battle by tiny homemakers around the world to create the most affordable, functional and efficient 3D-printed units possible. The technology behind the house has the potential to revolutionize affordable home construction in areas at seismic risk like Guatemala.

Aside from the high cost of acquiring land, the cost of materials and labor are huge factors in driving the price of building new dwellings beyond what many buyers can afford. The rise of tiny-home construction and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) began in earnest when Tesla Inc. and X CEO Elon Musk purchased a tiny house from Boxabl for the grounds of his mansion and began living out of the ADU.

In the aftermath, inventors, designers and builders around the world came to a simple realization: Whoever perfects the technology of bringing affordable dwellings to the market at scale could make themselves rich. It wasn't long before 3D printers got into the game, and that represented another leap forward in affordable housing tech.

Earlier this year, a company in Japan 3D printed a tiny house in less than 48 hours at a cost of roughly $37,000. That's on the heels of a company that used a grant to 3D print a school in Madagascar in 2022. In Austin, Texas, well-respected homebuilder Lennar is preparing for the first round of residents to move into a new 100-unit development constructed entirely through 3D printing. It will be the first of its kind in the United States.

A 3D Home Printer That Costs Less Than Many Homes

In Lennar's 3D home community in Austin, known as Wolf Creek, homes will cost roughly $476,000 each. That's not necessarily cheap, but it's still below the current average home price in the U.S., which is around $500,000. By contrast, the machine used to build the 3D-printed home in Guatemala costs between $500,000 and $600,000. It was built by a company called COBOD, which seeks to position itself as the world's top provider of 3D-printed construction options.

The 3D printer used to build the home in Guatemala is known as the BOD2, and it was also used to construct the school in Madagascar. So far, COBOD has sold 70 of its BOD2 construction units worldwide. The potential upside for this kind of technology is limitless.

A Potential Solution In The Housing Affordability Crisis

The potential upside for this kind of technology is limitless. For the price of the average American home, it's now possible to buy an industrial-strength 3D printer that is capable of building earthquake-resistant 527-square-foot housing units in a matter of weeks. This is a process that used to take months and leave a massive carbon footprint.

That could all change, thanks to innovations like 3D printing. More importantly, this is the kind of innovation that can go a long way toward solving the affordable housing crisis. If the cost and time of construction can be radically reduced, then so can the final price when the housing reaches the market. That scenario would be a win-win for everyone.

