Denison Mines (DNN) Price Target Increased by 19.44% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Denison Mines (NYSEAM:DNN) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 19.44% from the prior estimate of $3.85 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.69 to a high of $6.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from the latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denison Mines. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNN is 0.17%, an increase of 23.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 618,458K shares. The put/call ratio of DNN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 75,910K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,803K shares , representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 4.00% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 58,863K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,332K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 38.94% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 48,848K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,456K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 47,867K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,892K shares , representing a decrease of 12.59%.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 40,035K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,282K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 5.76% over the last quarter.

