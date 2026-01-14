Denison Mines (DNN) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 3.69

The average one-year price target for Denison Mines (NYSEAM:DNN) has been revised to $3.69 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of $3.35 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.74 to a high of $4.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.22% from the latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denison Mines. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 12.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNN is 0.21%, an increase of 28.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.57% to 637,871K shares. The put/call ratio of DNN is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 62,803K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,455K shares , representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 45.71% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 53,892K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,007K shares , representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 31.00% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 52,332K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,305K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 42.72% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 48,848K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,456K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 8.70% over the last quarter.

NLR - VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF holds 42,717K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,373K shares , representing an increase of 45.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 49.04% over the last quarter.

