Denison Mines Corp Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Denison Mines Corp (DNN) revealed Loss for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -C$134.97 million, or -C$0.15 per share. This compares with -C$25.77 million, or -C$0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Denison Mines Corp reported adjusted earnings of -C$8.25 million or -C$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 50.0% to C$1.05 million from C$0.70 million last year.

Denison Mines Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$134.97 Mln. vs. -C$25.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.15 vs. -C$0.03 last year. -Revenue: C$1.05 Mln vs. C$0.70 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.