Denison Mines Boosts Presence With Four Skyharbour Joint Ventures

Denison Mines Corp. DNN announced that it closed the previously announced deal with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. to form four joint ventures involving Skyharbour's Russell Lake Uranium Project. The project is located directly adjacent to Denison Mines’ Wheeler River Project, which strengthens the company’s regional presence.

Details of Denison Mines’ Deal With Skyharbour

On Nov. 17, 2025, Denison Mines inked an $18-million agreement with Skyharbour to acquire shares in the Russell property. The property is now divided to form four property joint ventures. Denison Mines holds 20% interests in the Russell Lake joint venture, 30% in Getty East, 49% in Wheeler North and 70% in Wheeler River Inliers.

DNN will operate Wheeler North and Wheeler River Inliers joint ventures, while Skyharbour will serve as the operator for the Russell Lake joint venture and the Getty East joint venture. Under the agreement, Denison Mines has the option to increase its shares in Wheeler North and Getty East joint ventures to up to 70%.

The joint ventures will benefit from the combined exploration expertise of Denison Mines and Skyharbour. The deal supports Denison Mines’ long-term growth and exploration strategies while boosting its portfolio. With multi-phase earn-in options to increase its ownership interests in Wheeler North and Getty East, DNN can own a majority stake, enabling disciplined capital deployment based on exploration results.

DNN’s Share Price Performance

DNN shares have gained 29.8% over the past year compared with the industry's 34.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DNN currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, First Majestic Silver Corp. AG and OR Royalties Inc. OR. AEM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and AG and OR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.77 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 83.6%. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%. Agnico Eagle Mines’ shares have surged 107.6% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Majestic Silver’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 278%. First Majestic Silver’s shares jumped 157.1% last year.

The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 57.7%. OR Royalties’ shares have surged 80% in a year.

