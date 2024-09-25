Denison Mine Inks Option Deal With Foremost Lithium for Uranium Assets

Denison Mine Corp DNN has entered into an option agreement with Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (to be renamed as Foremost Clean Energy Ltd following the transaction), which allows the latter to acquire up to 70% of Denison Mine’s interest in 10 uranium exploration properties. This deal, with an aggregate value of up to $30 million, will support Foremost Lithium’s transition to uranium exploration.



The collaboration with Foremost Lithium is expected to increase exploration activity on a portfolio of non-core Denison properties. DNN will receive consideration in the form of Foremost Lithium’s common shares (representing around 19.95% ownership in Foremost Lithium post transaction), cash or common share milestone payments and up to $20 million in project exploration expenditures.

DNN’s 10-Project Portfolio Subject to the Option Agreement

The option agreement entails Denison Mine’s certain properties in the promising Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. These include Murphy Lake South, Hatchet Lake, Turkey Lake, Torwalt Lake, Marten, Wolverine, Epp Lake, Blackwing, GR and CLK.



These properties cover a total area of 330,000 acres. Denison Mine has full ownership of the properties except Hatchet Lake, in which it has a 70.15% stake.

Overview of DNN & Foremost Lithium Deal

Under the terms of the agreement, Foremost Lithium may acquire up to 70% of Denison Mine’s interest in the Exploration Properties. Foremost Lithium may earn up to a 51% interest in the Hatchet Lake joint venture.



The option agreement will be carried out in three phases with Foremost Lithium increasing its stake in the projects, with various commitments at each stage, including share issuance, cash payments and exploration expenditures. Foremost Lithium is expected to act as the project operator during the term of the option agreement.



Currently named Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., it intends to change its name to Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. following the transaction. With interests in 10 prospective properties spanning the promising, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin, Foremost Lithium is set to be an emerging North American uranium exploration company.



DNN will retain direct interests in the properties and will become Foremost Lithium’s largest shareholder. It will have certain strategic rights to participate in future exploration success from the properties.

DNN Stock’s Price Performance

Denison Mine’s shares have gained 9.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

