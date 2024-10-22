Demystifying Zions Bancorp: Insights From 14 Analyst Reviews

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 7 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.29, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.49% increase from the previous average price target of $52.46.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $56.00 $53.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $55.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $53.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $58.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $54.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $54.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $52.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $54.00 $42.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Zions Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

