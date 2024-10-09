Demystifying Zebra Technologies: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $375.71, a high estimate of $410.00, and a low estimate of $345.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.17% from the previous average price target of $350.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Zebra Technologies's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $379.00 $345.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $410.00 $380.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $347.00 $314.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $380.00 $375.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Outperform $375.00 $355.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $345.00 $315.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $394.00 $370.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zebra Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zebra Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Zebra Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zebra Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology to enterprises. Its solutions include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software. The firm primarily serves the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets, designing custom solutions to improve efficiency at its customers.

Understanding the Numbers: Zebra Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Zebra Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zebra Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zebra Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zebra Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

