Demystifying Webster Financial: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $70.0, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.72% from the previous average price target of $69.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Webster Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $66.00 $75.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $65.00 $67.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Buy $76.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Webster Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Webster Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Webster Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Webster Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Webster Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Webster Financial: A Closer Look

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Webster Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Webster Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Webster Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Webster Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Webster Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WBS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WBS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.