Demystifying Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 17 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $478.12, a high estimate of $567.00, and a low estimate of $407.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.91% increase from the previous average price target of $473.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ying Huang B of A Securities Raises Buy $567.00 $555.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $408.00 $407.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $424.00 $408.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $520.00 $460.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $407.00 $402.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $450.00 $433.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $467.00 $435.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $459.00 $450.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $433.00 $430.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $550.00 $535.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $460.00 $460.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $533.00 $535.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $460.00 $555.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Get to Know Vertex Pharmaceuticals Better

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vertex Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 31.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

