Demystifying TPG: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TPG, presenting an average target of $73.14, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.1% from the previous average price target of $66.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TPG by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $66.00 $65.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $65.00 $60.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $78.00 $83.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $70.00 $62.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $73.00 $60.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $83.00 $68.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $77.00 $67.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TPG's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TPG's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About TPG

TPG Inc is an alternative asset firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its clients while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment and performance of its portfolio.

A Deep Dive into TPG's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TPG's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 117.23% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TPG's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

