Demystifying TechnipFMC: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TechnipFMC, presenting an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 5.42%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.20.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of TechnipFMC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $37.00 $35.00 Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TechnipFMC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of TechnipFMC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of TechnipFMC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of TechnipFMC's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TechnipFMC analyst ratings.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is the largest pure-play offshore oilfield service provider, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea engineering and construction services. The company also provides various surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of predecessor companies Technip and FMC Technologies.

A Deep Dive into TechnipFMC's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TechnipFMC's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.17% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TechnipFMC's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.9%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Kepler Cheuvreux Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2021 Jefferies Upgrades Hold Buy Nov 2021 Societe Generale Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for FTI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.