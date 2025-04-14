Demystifying SS&C Technologies Hldgs: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.89, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.88% from the previous average price target of $90.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SS&C Technologies Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Peter Heckmann |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Peter Heckmann |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $100.00|$102.00 | |Peter Heckmann |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $102.00|$92.00 | |Daniel Perlin |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $96.00|$86.00 | |Patrick O'Shaughnessy|Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $95.00|$85.00 | |Kevin Mcveigh |UBS |Raises |Buy | $105.00|$93.00 | |Mayank Tandon |Needham |Raises |Buy | $105.00|$90.00 | |Kevin Mcveigh |UBS |Raises |Buy | $93.00|$92.00 | |Surinder Thind |Jefferies |Raises |Buy | $94.00|$70.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SS&C Technologies Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of SS&C Technologies Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SS&C Technologies Hldgs analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind SS&C Technologies Hldgs

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual deal room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Technologies Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SS&C Technologies Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

