Demystifying Snowflake: Insights From 33 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 33 analysts have published ratings on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 15 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 9 13 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $206.67, with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.74% lower than the prior average price target of $212.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Snowflake is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $225.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $183.00 $226.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $180.00 $205.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Lowers Outperform $200.00 $205.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $215.00 $230.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $195.00 $207.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $200.00 $210.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Market Perform $185.00 $171.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $191.00 $188.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $226.00 $220.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $190.00 $185.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $170.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $195.00 $185.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $210.00 $240.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Neutral $210.00 $210.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $220.00 $246.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $200.00 $212.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $185.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snowflake. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snowflake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Snowflake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Snowflake's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Snowflake's Background

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Breaking Down Snowflake's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Snowflake displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snowflake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

