Demystifying Smartsheet: Insights From 18 Analyst Reviews

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) underwent analysis by 18 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 8 2 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.14, with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.81% from the previous average price target of $54.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Smartsheet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Maintains Hold $57.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $56.50 $60.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $56.50 $60.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $57.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $56.50 $55.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $59.00 $48.00 Robert Simmons DA Davidson Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $57.00 $55.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $43.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $55.00 $53.00

Smartsheet is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases. Smartsheet's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real-time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per-user basis, and incremental charges for added platform capabilities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Smartsheet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Smartsheet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smartsheet's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smartsheet's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Smartsheet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

