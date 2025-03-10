Demystifying Shift4 Payments: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 7 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $127.75, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.41% increase from the previous average price target of $122.36.

The perception of Shift4 Payments by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Davis Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $140.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $115.00 $135.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $154.00 $154.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $109.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Lowers Buy $124.00 $140.00 John Coffey Barclays Lowers Overweight $117.00 $120.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $135.00 $142.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $125.00 $112.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $154.00 $116.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $125.00 $125.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $143.00 $120.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $120.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $121.00 $120.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $109.00 $90.00

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Shift4 Payments: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Shift4 Payments's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.74% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.57. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

