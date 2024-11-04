Demystifying Shift4 Payments: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $102.15, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $90.91, the current average has increased by 12.36%.

A clear picture of Shift4 Payments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $97.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $118.00 $104.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $106.00 $96.00 Hal Goetsch BTIG Raises Buy $105.00 $90.00 John Coffey Barclays Announces Overweight $120.00 - Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $109.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $75.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $97.00 $97.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $99.00 $99.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $104.00 $96.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $66.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Shift4 Payments's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

