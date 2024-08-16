Demystifying SentinelOne: Insights From 20 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 20 analysts provided ratings for SentinelOne (NYSE:S), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 4 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SentinelOne and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 14.67% from the previous average price target of $28.63.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of SentinelOne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $25.00 - Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $18.50 $17.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $23.00 $28.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $25.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $27.00 $29.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $27.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $25.00 $31.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $26.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $22.00 $35.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $23.00 $30.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $25.00 $29.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SentinelOne's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Breaking Down SentinelOne's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SentinelOne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.7% as of 30 April, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

