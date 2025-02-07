Demystifying Seadrill: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Seadrill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $67.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 0.59% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $67.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Seadrill is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $50.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Nikhil Gupta Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Seadrill. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seadrill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Seadrill's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Seadrill's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Seadrill analyst ratings.

Discovering Seadrill: A Closer Look

Seadrill Ltd is an offshore drilling contractor company. The company is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The primary business of the company is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in both benign and harsh environments. The geographical segments of the company are the United States, Brazil, Angola, Norway, and others. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Seadrill: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Seadrill's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Seadrill's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seadrill's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Seadrill's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

