Demystifying Roblox: Insights From 25 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 25 analysts shared their evaluations of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 14 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 7 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $92.6, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.54% increase from the previous average price target of $78.12.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $123.00 $100.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $124.00 $73.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $78.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $80.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $91.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $85.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $82.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $63.00 Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $80.00 $76.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $85.00 $78.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $46.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Neutral $74.00 $72.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Maintains Outperform $83.00 $83.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Maintains Buy $79.00 $79.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Roblox. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Roblox's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Financial Insights: Roblox

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Roblox's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -20.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -80.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

