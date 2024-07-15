Demystifying Prologis: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Prologis (NYSE:PLD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Prologis and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $125.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average represents a 11.15% decrease from the previous average price target of $140.69.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Prologis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Neutral $120.00 $130.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $149.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $124.00 $145.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Neutral $117.00 $137.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $123.00 $135.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $128.00 $143.00 Marie Ferguson Argus Research Lowers Buy $120.00 $139.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $140.00 $163.00 John Kim BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $112.00 $145.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Buy $138.00 $151.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $123.00 $136.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $141.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Prologis. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Prologis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Prologis's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Prologis

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Prologis's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Prologis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.63% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prologis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

