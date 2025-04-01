Demystifying Progress Software: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Progress Software, revealing an average target of $76.71, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 1.51%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $75.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Progress Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $83.00 $83.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $83.00 $83.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $68.00 $65.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Buy $83.00 $83.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Progress Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Progress Software compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Progress Software's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Progress Software's Background

Progress Software Corporation provides software operate in one operating segment: software products for the development, deployment, and management of responsible, AI-powered applications and digital experiences. Following are products: Chef, Corticon, Data Direct, Developer Tools, Flowmon, Kemp LoadMaster, MarkLogic, MOVEit, OpenEdge, Semaphore, ShareFile, Sitefinity, WhatsUp Gold. Geographical regions include United States, Canada, EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

A Deep Dive into Progress Software's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Progress Software's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progress Software's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progress Software's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progress Software's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Progress Software's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

