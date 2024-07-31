Demystifying Phillips 66: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $156.58, along with a high estimate of $176.00 and a low estimate of $136.00. This current average represents a 3.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $162.75.

The perception of Phillips 66 by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $176.00 $180.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $145.00 $156.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $142.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $165.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $142.00 $147.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $155.00 $164.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $160.00 $162.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $151.00 $170.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $167.00 $167.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $160.00 $163.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $170.00 $187.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Phillips 66's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Phillips 66's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 12 refineries that have a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d. In 2023, the Rodeo, California, facility ceased operations and be converted to produce renewable diesel. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets and includes DCP Midstream, which holds 600 mbd of NGL fractionation and 22,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

Phillips 66's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Phillips 66's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

