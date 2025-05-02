Demystifying PBF Energy: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.67, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 17.05% from the previous average price target of $27.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of PBF Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $22.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $20.00 $23.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $28.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $16.00 $25.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Underperform $22.00 $28.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $28.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $31.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $25.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $29.00 $31.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $23.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PBF Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PBF Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PBF Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PBF Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

Key Indicators: PBF Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: PBF Energy's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -19.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

