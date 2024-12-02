Demystifying PAR Technology: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PAR Technology, presenting an average target of $79.33, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. Marking an increase of 21.71%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.18.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of PAR Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $79.00 $71.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $90.00 $83.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Announces Buy $90.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $71.00 $59.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $92.00 $69.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $77.00 $57.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $90.00 $66.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $83.00 $70.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PAR Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PAR Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PAR Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into PAR Technology's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PAR Technology analyst ratings.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation, and communication services. It has two segments. The restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. The government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.

Breaking Down PAR Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PAR Technology displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -20.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PAR Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

