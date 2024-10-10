Demystifying Nike: Insights From 33 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 33 analysts provided ratings for Nike (NYSE:NKE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 18 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 8 15 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $90.03, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.41% from the previous average price target of $88.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nike. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $97.00 $83.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $84.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $78.00 $71.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $110.00 $115.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $92.00 $95.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $77.00 $80.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $96.00 $100.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $82.00 $85.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $83.00 $85.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $104.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Raises Hold $85.00 $80.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Maintains Hold $85.00 $85.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $79.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $85.00 $75.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Maintains Buy $104.00 $104.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $83.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $85.00 $81.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $79.00 $79.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $110.00 $105.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $92.00 $92.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Lowers Outperform $109.00 $112.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $80.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $79.00 $88.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $80.00 - Sam Poser Williams Trading Raises Buy $93.00 $67.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $71.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nike. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nike's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Nike's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nike analyst ratings.

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Breaking Down Nike's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nike's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 August, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nike's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.