Demystifying NetApp: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $117.0, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 9.77% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $129.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive NetApp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $90.00 Tim Long Barclays Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $120.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $113.00 $153.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $110.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Buy $130.00 $150.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $110.00 $135.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $132.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $130.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $153.00 $160.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $128.00 $121.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NetApp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NetApp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NetApp analyst ratings.

Discovering NetApp: A Closer Look

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

Financial Insights: NetApp

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NetApp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 31.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, NetApp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NTAP

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for NTAP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.