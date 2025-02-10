Demystifying NetApp: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated NetApp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $138.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.87% increase from the previous average price target of $130.60.

The standing of NetApp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $130.00 $155.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $146.00 $132.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $160.00 - Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $130.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $140.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $135.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $119.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $127.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $120.00 $108.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Underperform $121.00 $115.00

About NetApp

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services.

NetApp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NetApp's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.15% as of 31 October, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NetApp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

