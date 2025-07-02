Demystifying MSC Industrial Direct Co: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $86.4, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 4.1% from the previous average price target of $83.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of MSC Industrial Direct Co's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Manthey Baird Raises Neutral $95.00 $84.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $85.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $89.00 $73.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Hold $74.00 $83.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $84.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MSC Industrial Direct Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MSC Industrial Direct Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MSC Industrial Direct Co compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MSC Industrial Direct Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MSC Industrial Direct Co's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MSC Industrial Direct Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MSC Industrial Direct Co: A Closer Look

Founded in 1941, MSC Industrial Direct originally manufactured and sold cutting tools to metalworking shops in New York. Through a series of acquisitions and organic expansions, MSC has grown into an industrial distribution powerhouse with a focus on specialized metalworking products and services. The firm also distributes a wide breadth of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies. MSC primarily operates within North America where it derives over 95% of its revenue.

Key Indicators: MSC Industrial Direct Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, MSC Industrial Direct Co faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.66% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MSC Industrial Direct Co's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MSC Industrial Direct Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

