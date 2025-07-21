Demystifying Moodys: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Moodys (NYSE:MCO), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $522.0, a high estimate of $573.00, and a low estimate of $456.00. This current average has increased by 0.66% from the previous average price target of $518.58.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Moodys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $565.00 $495.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $515.00 $445.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $498.00 $493.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $573.00 $572.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $552.00 $523.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $523.00 $489.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $489.00 $523.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Hold $468.00 $533.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $456.00 $475.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $525.00 $575.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moodys. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Moodys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Moodys's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moodys

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and about half of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Financial Insights: Moodys

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Moodys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.73% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Moodys's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

