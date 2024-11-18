Demystifying MKS Instruments: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $128.0, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Highlighting a 5.65% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $135.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of MKS Instruments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Miller Benchmark Maintains Buy $142.00 $142.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Neutral $120.00 $145.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $140.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MKS Instruments. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MKS Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MKS Instruments's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MKS Instruments's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The company's product portfolio includes instruments, components, and systems required in manufacturing products such as flat panel displays, medical devices, and electronic materials, among others used in industrial technologies, semiconductors, life and health sciences, and research and defense markets. The company organizes itself into three reportable business segments: Vacuum Solutions, Photonics Solutions, and Materials Solutions. The Vacuum Solutions segment contributes the majority of the company's revenue, and the majority of its revenue is earned in the United States.

Breaking Down MKS Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MKS Instruments's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MKS Instruments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): MKS Instruments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.68% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MKS Instruments's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.69%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MKS Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

