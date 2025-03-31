Demystifying Microsoft: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $506.44, a high estimate of $595.00, and a low estimate of $425.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.66%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Microsoft. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $500.00 $550.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $595.00 $550.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $470.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $450.00 $425.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $475.00 $515.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $510.00 $525.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $425.00 $425.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $530.00 $540.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $500.00 $510.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $509.00 $509.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $520.00 $520.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $540.00 $548.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $509.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $520.00 $470.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Microsoft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Microsoft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Microsoft's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Microsoft's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Microsoft: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Microsoft displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microsoft's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microsoft's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microsoft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Microsoft's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

