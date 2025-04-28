Demystifying Macy's: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Macy's (NYSE:M), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Macy's and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 11.42% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $15.50.

The perception of Macy's by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Announces |Equal-Weight | $12.00|- | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $12.00|$17.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $11.00|$14.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $13.00|$14.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $15.00|$15.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $14.00|$16.00 | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $17.00|$19.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Sell | $8.00|$9.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $15.00|$17.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $17.00|$17.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $17.00|$17.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Macy's. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 450 stores under the Macy's nameplate, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's nameplates, and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute about 62% of Macy's sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Macy's

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Macy's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Macy's's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macy's's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Macy's's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

