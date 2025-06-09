Demystifying LPL Finl Hldgs: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated LPL Finl Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $402.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $450.00 and a low estimate of $342.00. This current average has increased by 1.04% from the previous average price target of $398.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of LPL Finl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Maintains Neutral $400.00 $400.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $450.00 $330.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $400.00 $365.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $420.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $342.00 $405.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $420.00 $435.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $365.00 $414.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $400.00 $415.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of LPL Finl Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering LPL Finl Hldgs: A Closer Look

LPL Financial Holdings is an independent broker/dealer that provides a platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to financial advisors and institutions. As of the end of 2024, the company had over 29,000 advisors on its platform managing $1.7 trillion of client assets. The company doesn't have material operations outside the United States.

Key Indicators: LPL Finl Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LPL Finl Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: LPL Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

