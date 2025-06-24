Demystifying Krystal Biotech: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $217.57, with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.81%.

The standing of Krystal Biotech among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $155.00 $215.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $189.00 $195.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $219.00 $219.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Krystal Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Krystal Biotech's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Krystal Biotech's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 94.88% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 40.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Krystal Biotech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

