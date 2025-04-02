Demystifying Intra-Cellular Therapies: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $126.67, along with a high estimate of $132.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 7.65% from the previous average price target of $117.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Intra-Cellular Therapies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $132.00 $132.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $132.00 $140.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $132.00 $119.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $132.00 $108.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $132.00 $107.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Hold $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intra-Cellular Therapies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intra-Cellular Therapies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intra-Cellular Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intra-Cellular Therapies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intra-Cellular Therapies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system. The company is focused on the delivery and clinical development of small-molecule drugs that address needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It maintains proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's business segment is discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intra-Cellular Therapies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 51.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Intra-Cellular Therapies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intra-Cellular Therapies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITCI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Mizuho Downgrades Outperform Neutral Feb 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for ITCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.