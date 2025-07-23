Demystifying The Interpublic Group: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on The Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $30.02, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $25.60. Highlighting a 9.03% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive The Interpublic Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Berlin UBS Lowers Neutral $25.60 $27.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $35.00 Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.50 $34.00 Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Overweight $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Interpublic Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Interpublic Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of The Interpublic Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of The Interpublic Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of The Interpublic Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into The Interpublic Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About The Interpublic Group

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services, such as public relations, through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

The Interpublic Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: The Interpublic Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.94%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Interpublic Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Interpublic Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.17.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

