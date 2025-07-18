Demystifying HubSpot: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $736.0, with a high estimate of $900.00 and a low estimate of $535.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.1%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HubSpot. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $650.00 $745.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $700.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $675.00 $700.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $775.00 - Drew Foster Citigroup Raises Buy $759.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Buy $820.00 $675.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $795.00 $900.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $750.00 $700.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $825.00 $980.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $752.00 $659.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $645.00 $535.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $745.00 $815.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $750.00 $900.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $535.00 $808.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $700.00 $940.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of HubSpot's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HubSpot analyst ratings.

Get to Know HubSpot Better

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of HubSpot

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HubSpot's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.67% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -3.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.11%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HUBS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.