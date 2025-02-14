Demystifying Global Payments: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Global Payments and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $141.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $166.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.02% increase from the previous average price target of $139.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Global Payments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Buy $149.00 $156.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $125.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $122.00 $155.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $166.00 $156.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $155.00 $135.00

Delving into Global Payments's Background

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

A Deep Dive into Global Payments's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global Payments's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.08% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Payments's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Payments's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Global Payments adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

