Demystifying GitLab: Insights From 22 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 22 analysts shared their evaluations of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 11 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GitLab and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.45, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.52% increase from the previous average price target of $71.24.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of GitLab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $60.00 $70.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $85.00 $85.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Outperform $90.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $80.00 $67.00 Ryan McKeveny Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $55.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $70.00 $50.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $77.00 $70.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $88.00 $80.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $73.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $74.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $62.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $78.00 $65.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $70.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $75.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GitLab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GitLab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into GitLab's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GitLab analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

GitLab's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: GitLab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GitLab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GitLab's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

