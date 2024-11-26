Demystifying GitLab: Insights From 15 Analyst Reviews

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $64.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 9.18% from the previous average price target of $58.62.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GitLab. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $74.00 $62.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $70.00 $63.00 Mike Cikos Needham Announces Buy $70.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $70.00 - Ryan McKeveny Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $50.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $63.00 $58.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $63.00 $58.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $62.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $65.00 $59.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $66.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $59.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: GitLab's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GitLab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): GitLab's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GitLab's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, GitLab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

