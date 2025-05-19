Demystifying First Solar: Insights From 32 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 32 analysts provided ratings for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.
The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|15
|14
|2
|1
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2M Ago
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $223.76, a high estimate of $304.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.27% lower than the prior average price target of $255.05.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Solar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$255.00
|$204.00
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$204.00
|$235.00
|Steve Fleishman
|Wolfe Research
|Announces
|Outperform
|$221.00
|-
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$200.00
|$245.00
|Joseph Osha
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$202.00
|$253.00
|Gordon Johnson
|GLJ Research
|Maintains
|Buy
|$172.37
|$172.37
|Julien Dumoulin-Smith
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Hold
|$127.00
|$202.00
|Brian Lee
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$204.00
|$235.00
|Michael Blum
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$177.00
|$191.00
|Christopher Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$214.00
|$237.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$187.00
|$200.00
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$235.00
|$240.00
|Sophie Karp
|Keybanc
|Announces
|Underweight
|$100.00
|-
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$205.00
|$230.00
|Ben Kallo
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$267.00
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$240.00
|$285.00
|Biju Perincheril
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$217.00
|$223.00
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$204.00
|$236.00
|Dimple Gosai
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$215.00
|$236.00
|Joseph Osha
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$253.00
|$304.00
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$245.00
|$285.00
|Christine Cho
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$236.00
|$273.00
|Joseph Osha
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$304.00
|$335.00
|Andrew Percoco
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$238.00
|$297.00
|Jon Windham
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$285.00
|$360.00
|Kashy Harrison
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$230.00
|$250.00
|Philip Shen
|Roth MKM
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Christopher Dendrinos
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$251.00
|$280.00
|Mark Strouse
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$268.00
|$282.00
|Ameet Thakkar
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$260.00
|Jordan Levy
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$285.00
|$300.00
|Vikram Bagri
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$236.00
|$254.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Solar. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.
Unveiling the Story Behind First Solar
First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.
Financial Insights: First Solar
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Revenue Growth: First Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: First Solar's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): First Solar's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
