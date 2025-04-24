Demystifying FedEx: Insights From 20 Analyst Reviews

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 5 5 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 7 5 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $288.9, along with a high estimate of $354.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Experiencing a 10.25% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $321.89.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of FedEx by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Lucas Servera |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $275.00|$305.00 | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $220.00|$260.00 | |Ariel Rosa |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $267.00|$305.00 | |Stephanie Moore |Jefferies |Lowers |Buy | $275.00|$300.00 | |Ariel Rosa |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $305.00|$317.00 | |Brandon Oglenski |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $350.00|$365.00 | |Brian Ossenbeck |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $280.00|$323.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $331.00|$350.00 | |Fadi Chamoun |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $275.00|$330.00 | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $260.00|$275.00 | |Daniel Imbro |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Overweight | $300.00|$320.00 | |Rick Paterson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Sell | $221.00|$283.00 | |Patrick Tyler Brown |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $290.00|$320.00 | |J. Bruce Chan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $354.00|$364.00 | |Ken Hoexter |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $272.00|$295.00 | |Ariel Rosa |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $317.00|$347.00 | |Lucas Servera |Truist Securities |Announces |Buy | $305.00|- | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $275.00|$320.00 | |Brian Ossenbeck |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $323.00|$372.00 | |Rick Paterson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $283.00|$365.00 |

Key Insights:

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FedEx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of FedEx's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FedEx analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended in May, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Breaking Down FedEx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: FedEx's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FedEx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: FedEx's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.39.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

