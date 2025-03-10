Demystifying FactSet Research Systems: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for FactSet Research Systems, revealing an average target of $482.29, a high estimate of $518.00, and a low estimate of $409.00. This current average has increased by 0.12% from the previous average price target of $481.71.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of FactSet Research Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $450.00 $500.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $500.00 $503.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $518.00 $521.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $493.00 $469.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $503.00 $503.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $409.00 $373.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to FactSet Research Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FactSet Research Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of FactSet Research Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into FactSet Research Systems's Background

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the Global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

FactSet Research Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FactSet Research Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.88% as of 30 November, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.38% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

