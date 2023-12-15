Demystifying DeFi for Mainstream Crypto Adoption

By Maxim Galash, CEO at Coinchange

Once crippled by the crypto winter, the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry is now beginning to exhibit signs of revival. In the final quarter of 2023, the market recovered from a 30-month low and has the potential to keep climbing. Astonishingly, the industry grew by 865% between 2020 and 2022, peaking with a total value locked (TVL) figure of $254 billion in December 2021. Across the board, audiences are now understanding that DeFi enables an open and inclusive financial ecosystem that challenges traditional intermediaries and empowers individuals with transparency and control over their assets.

Despite being in its infancy, DeFi holds immense potential for mainstream adoption and integration with traditional finance (TradFi). Decentralized finance has the potential to create a global, borderless economy. While traditional banking systems inconvenience individuals with poor accessibility, high fees, uncompetitive savings, and lending rates, and limited asset ownership, DeFi allows anyone with an internet connection to bypass these shortcomings. This opens up opportunities for the unbanked and underbanked populations to access financial services and improve their economic well-being.

But for all its promises, DeFi continues to falter in ensuring trust, security, and user-friendliness. In the face of these challenges, there is an urgent need to establish a compromise when choosing whether to prioritize innovation or adoption. This would enable the implementation of new applications of the technology such as centralized DeFi (CeDefi) platforms.

Consistent hurdles

Despite creating solutions that give users access to multi-chain capabilities and interoperable blockchain transactions, DeFi has largely failed to capture the traditional financial market. Some of the major hurdles standing in the way of mainstream adoption include security breaches, complex user interfaces, and accessibility challenges.

The decentralized nature of DeFi makes it an attractive target for malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). In the year to date, over $60 billion worth of funds have been siphoned off from DeFi platforms, inconveniencing millions of users and destroying trust.

Another hurdle to the mainstream adoption of decentralized finance is the complex user interface and accessibility challenges. Users are often required to have a deep understanding of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. This technical barrier can be intimidating for non-technical users, limiting the potential user base of said applications.

Establishing a compromise

One possible solution to address several of DeFi’s existing shortcomings is the concept of CeDeFi — combining the innovation of DeFi with the security and practicality of traditional finance. CeDeFi platforms typically operate under a hybrid model, where certain aspects of the financial ecosystem are centralized, while others remain decentralized. CeDeFi acts as a bridge, offering users the benefits of both worlds. This allows for greater scalability, faster transaction speeds, and improved user experience compared to fully decentralized platforms. Additionally, CeDeFi platforms often provide enhanced security measures and customer support, addressing the concerns of mainstream users.

Arguably, collaborations and partnerships between TradFi and DeFi are crucial for the expansion of this space. TradFi institutions can leverage the benefits of DeFi, such as transparency, efficiency, and accessibility, to enhance existing services and offerings. On the other hand, DeFi can benefit from the expertise, regulatory compliance, trust, and the established customer base of traditional finance. By working together, players from both industries can create a more inclusive and efficient financial system that benefits individuals and businesses worldwide.

New avenues

DeFi’s evolution can also benefit from the utilization of real-world assets (RWAs) to accelerate adoption prospects. RWAs are tangible assets or financial primitives that have the potential to serve as collateral in the DeFi industry. It’s a space that stands to benefit greatly from CeDeFi, as old and new technologies converge.

RWAs can include cash, metals like gold and silver, real estate, corporate debt, insurance, salaries and invoices, consumer goods, credit notes, royalties, and more. By tokenizing these assets and integrating them into decentralized finance protocols, DeFi platforms can tap into the vast value of the off-chain financial system.The new RWA sector for crypto has emerged as one of the largest DeFi sectors by TVL, standing at $5.736 billion as of December 2023.

The integration of RWAs into DeFi brings several advantages. Firstly, it allows for a more stable and predictable source of income compared to crypto-native assets. RWAs have established value and are less susceptible to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets. This stability attracts investors seeking reliable returns.

Secondly, the integration of RWAs in DeFi opens up new opportunities for financial inclusion. Individuals and businesses that possess RWAs but lack access to traditional banking services can now participate in the global financial system through decentralized finance. This empowers the unbanked and underbanked populations and promotes economic growth and development.

While the integration of RWAs into blockchain networks provides a bridge between traditional and digital economies, users can also leverage a multitude of other DeFi products for enhanced financial opportunities. Stablecoin yields offer users a reliable avenue for earning interest, providing stability in an otherwise volatile market. DeFi loans, facilitated by smart contracts, empower users to access liquidity without the bureaucratic hurdles of traditional banking systems. These diverse offerings within the DeFi ecosystem create a comprehensive suite of financial tools, allowing users to tailor their strategies, manage risks, and optimize returns in ways that were once unimaginable in traditional finance.

A borderless economy

There is little doubt that decentralized finance is revolutionizing the financial industry, offering transparency, autonomy, and financial inclusion. While there are challenges to overcome, the potential of DeFi to reshape the financial landscape and empower individuals is undeniable.

As the industry continues to mature, addressing these challenges and embracing alternatives will be key to onboarding the masses into the space. With the integration of real-world assets and collaborative efforts between traditional and decentralized finance (CeDefi), the future holds exciting possibilities for a more inclusive, secure, and efficient global financial ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.